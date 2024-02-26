Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander Set For Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

Masato Tanaka will take on Josh Alexander at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow during WrestleCon. WrestleCon announced that Tanaka will battle Alexander at the show, which takes place on April 5th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena during WrestleMania week.

Previously announced for the show was Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey, as well as appearances by Mistico, Macara Dorado, Dragon Kid, Hechicero, Little Guido, Tommy Rich, and a Los Boriquas reunion between Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo, Miguel and Perez Jr.