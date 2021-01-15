wrestling / News

Masato Yoshino Out Of Action In Dragon Gate Due To Neck Injury

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Masato Yoshino

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dragon Gate’s Masato Yoshino is currently out of action due to a neck injury, as he’s had neck issues for some time. It’s due to general wear and tear of the style he works.

Yoshino announced in 2019 that he planned to retire in 2020, but due to the pandemic giving him so much time off, he began to feel better and stuck around.

article topics :

Masato Yoshino, Joseph Lee

