wrestling / News

Mascara Dorada Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 9-1-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Mascara Dorada will make his Impact Wrestling debut on this week’s episode of the show. Impact announced on Wednesday that the former Gran Metalik will face Alex Zayne on Thursday night’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for Thursday’s episode is:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The OGK
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King
* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne
* Mickie James returns to make an announcement

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mascara Dorada, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading