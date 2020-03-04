Mascarita Dorada To Make MLW Debut Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that Mascarita Dorada, the former El Torito in WWE, will debut for the company at MLW Intimidation Games. The event happens in Chicago on April 18. Here’s a press release:

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Mascarita Dorada will make his debut at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

The most recognized mini in Lucha Libre will enter Major League Wrestling this spring.

Standing 4’5″ and weighing 92 pounds, Mascarita Dorada is a high-flying marvel of not just the Mexican Lucha Libre circuit but around the world.

There will be a special limited meet and greet. You can pre-order your meet and greet pass to ensure you your photo and autograph with Mascarita Dorada at LuchaTickets.com for just $20.

An accomplished Mini Estrella, Mascarita Dorada has transcended the sport, appearing in movies such as Nacho Libre, starring Jack Black.

Revered as one of lucha libre’s most popular stars, Mascarita Dorada is a renowned luchador.

A two-time AAA Mexican National Mini-Estrella Champion and DDT Pro-Wrestling Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion, Dorada is a decorated luchador beloved by fans around the world.

Defeating Mini Estrellas in mask vs. mask matches as well as a high profile mask vs. hair bout against Hornswoggle, Mascarita Dorada is an iconic luchador.

One of the hallmarks of Lucha Libre is the mini division. Featuring the smallest, arguably the quickest and most beloved luchadores in the sport, the mini division predominately features luchadores with a height limit of 5′ tall.

Legendary luchadores such as Rey Mysterio Jr. debuted in AAA’s mini division and have thrilled fans with the aerial acrobatics, colorful attacks and larger than life personalities.

Now the spectacular world of minis comes to Major League Wrestling starting on April 18th.

League officials expect Mascarita Dorada’s bout will be announced shortly.

Experience the amazing Mascarita Dorada as he makes his MLW debut in Chicago April 18 at Cicero Stadium.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • LA Park • Pagano • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • The Dynasty • Konnan • Mascarita Dorada • Injustice • Savio Vega • Logan Creed • Zachary Cooper • Alicia Atout • Colonel Parker • Mini Estrella Demus • Chris Dickinson and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 6:50 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for ringside ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804