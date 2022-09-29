Masha Slamovich Says Bound For Glory Knockouts Title Win Would Be Full Circle For Her

Masha Slamovich is facing Jordynne Grace at Impact Bound For Glory for the Knockouts Title, and she recently talked about what the win would mean for her. Slamovich recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview promoting the October 7th PPV and talked about how one of her first matches in Impact was against Grace in July of 2019, which would make the win a full circle moment for her.

“It would be,” she said (per Fightful). “I believe we were talking earlier about cherries on top of situations, I think it would be absolutely perfect. It would be the complete circle, the full circle. From the very beginning when I wrestled Jordynne Grace in 2019 and now to see in what three, four years since then, how much we’ve both changed. I think it’s gonna be very exciting.”

Slamovich is set to face Allie Katch on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling in a Pick Your Poison match.