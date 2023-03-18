Masha Slamovich Captures GCW World Title At Eye For An Eye

Masha Slamovich is your new GCW World Champion, capturing the title at GCW Eye For An Eye. Slamovich defeated Nick Gage at Friday’s show to win the championship, making her the first woman to hold the title in its 23-year history.

Slamovich ended Gage’s third run with the championship at 161 days. He won the title from Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club Night 1 on October 8th, 2022.