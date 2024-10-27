wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich Dethrones Jordynne Grace, Becomes Knockouts Champion at TNA Bound for Glory
Masha Slamovich is the new TNA Knockouts champion, defeating Jordynne Grace at tonight’s Bound for Glory event. This was the second time these two have fought at this event, with Grace winning to retain her title then. It was a different story tonight as Slamovich hit a super Snow Plow and then a piledriver to end Grace’s reign.
This is the first ever Knockouts title reign for Slamovich. She ends Grace’s third reign at 288 days. Grace won the title at Hard to Kill back on January 13, carrying it with her through numerous WWE appearances.
The first of our TRIPLE MAIN EVENTS is NEXT! @JordynneGrace defends the Knockouts World Championship against @mashaslamovich RIGHT NOW!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/AbXlfX48y4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
.@mashaslamovich launches herself at @JordynneGrace!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/7VbZvdNMph
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
BOTH THESE KNOCKOUTS! @JordynneGrace @mashaslamovich
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/lHygSiK8oI
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
.@JordynneGrace's POWER is on full display!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/10XKTHXsos
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA Knockouts World Champion @mashaslamovich
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/m2qtAPJTBK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024