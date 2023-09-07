Masha Slamovich Is Enjoying Tagging With Killer Kelly, Loved Their Dog Collar Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly turned from rivals to partners in Impact, and Slamovich is enjoying their dynamic. The two are the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions as MK Ultra following a vitriolic feud between them, and Slamovich spoke about their partnership in an interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On her tag team with Kelly: “I think we found some similar ground on the ‘killer’ bit. So I think we’re having a really good time. Me and Killer Kelly are enjoying working together, and I think we’re growing more and more as a tag team the more we work together. I think we only have good things lined up for ourselves in the future. Of course, we are both the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, and we’re gonna continue defending those belts.”

On their Dog Collar match: “It was really awesome. I think it was also the first time that we had done that in IMPACT, at least in the Knockouts Division. So it’s another history-making match, and it was very entertaining, very violent. The Dog Collar match is something that I had on my list of matches that I wanted to have, and I was very happy to have it with an opponent like Killer Kelly, and of course in a place like Impact Wrestling.”