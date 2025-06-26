Masha Slamovich Excited About Recent TNA Wrestling Signings Jada Stone and Mila Moore

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling signed two new wrestlers at their most recent TV tapings, as both Jada Stone and Mila Moore are in the promotion. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich expressed her excitement for the newest wrestlers to join the roster.

She said: “I think we have one of the best teams, one of the best locker rooms and just recently, we actually added two more Knockouts to our division. I believe Tommy (Dreamer) offered them contracts and I really love to see it. I love to see up-and-coming talent coming on board and I can’t wait to see how they’re gonna grow, how they’re gonna grow within the company and on their own and I think that, like I said, we have a really strong locker room. We’re all very goal-oriented here. It’s a fantastic place. I’ve enjoyed all of my time at TNA.“