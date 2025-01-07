Masha Slamovich Names Gail Kim As a Dream Match, Enjoys Working With Ash By Elegance

Masha Slamovich has named Gail Kim as one of her potential dream matches. Slamovich recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and you can see a couple highlights below:

On a potential match with Kim: “Well, you mentioned Gail Kim and I was like, ‘Oh, is he going to say that Gail Kim is going to come back for a match with me?’… Well, now that we’re here, live on this wonderful interview that’s going to be one of my dream matches. We can start listing them off. I’m like, Gail, if you’re watching, there we go. Ash [By Elegance] mentioned that she would like to have a match and I second that motion I hope that will happen in the year 2025.”

On facing Ash By Elegance in TNA: “I think it was a great experience. Again, I hope that there will be longer stretches that we spend in the ring together because it’s been very brief moments. But I mean, I don’t think I’ve had a bad moment with anybody on the TNA roster. Everyone here is fun and different. They all bring something different to matches.”