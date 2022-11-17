Masha Slamovich Is Proud Of Her Bound for Glory Match With Jordynne Grace, Hypes Rematch

In an interview with The Angle Podcast (via Fightful), Masha Slamovich said that she was proud of her match with Jordynne Grace at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event this year. Here are highlights:

On her match with Grace at Bound for Glory: “Even though the match didn’t have the desired outcome for me, I am definitely acknowledging the fact that it was probably the best match of the night, and as some of the ratings say, the top-rated Knockouts match in IMPACT history, and certainly a Match of the Year contender. I am very proud of that match, and I think iron sharpens iron.”

On a Last Knockout Standing match at Over Drive: “I think that I’m stepping into one of my favorite realms, playing with all of the weapons that I very much enjoy. So I think Jordynne Grace better be the one thinking on ideas and preparing for the match.”

On what winning the Knockouts title would mean to her: “It would solidity everything that I’ve done. It will be another goal of mine reached. Then, after I become champion this Friday at Over Drive, my next steps will be revealed. Step by step, one thing at a time.”