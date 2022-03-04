Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

A new match is set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 in Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai. Barnett posted to Twitter on Thursday to announce that the Impact Wrestling star will face Kai at the show, which takes place on March 31st.

Barnett wrote:

“Two ladies that are no strangers to the mats of Josh Barnett’s: #Bloodsport, coming BACK to lay it on the line. Masha Slamovich vs Janai Kai

#Bloodsport8 “

The match joins the previously-set bouts of Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick and Minoru Suzuki vs. Dickinson for the show.