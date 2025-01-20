wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich Retains Knockouts Title At TNA Genesis, Confronted By Cora Jade After
Masha Slamovich retained her Knockouts Championship at TNA Genesis, only to be confronted by WWE NXT’s Cora Jade after the match. Slamovich defeated Rosemary at Sunday’s PPV to retain her championship in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match, getting the pin after a Requiem onto chairs.
After the match, Cora Jade came out and walked down to the ring, staring off with Slamovich as you can see below.
