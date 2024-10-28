wrestling / News

Masha Slamovich Appears on Last Night’s Last Week Tonight

October 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Masha Slamovich Bully Ray Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA Wrestling Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich made an appearance on last night’s episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO. The episode had Will Ferrell produce a new version of the song ‘God Bless the USA’. Slamovich appeared during a farm segment of the music video.

