Masha Slamovich Appears on Last Night’s Last Week Tonight

TNA Wrestling Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich made an appearance on last night’s episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO. The episode had Will Ferrell produce a new version of the song ‘God Bless the USA’. Slamovich appeared during a farm segment of the music video.

John Oliver is sick of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." being played at U.S. naturalization ceremonies, so he created an alternative—with help from Will Ferrell. pic.twitter.com/UnW7hFBVoS — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 28, 2024