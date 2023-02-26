Masha Slamovich Expects a Memorable 2023 For Herself, Talks Wrestling In Japan

Impact star Masha Slamovich says that 2023 will be a big year for herself. Slamovich recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about her plans for the year and more; you can see some highlights below:

On her plans for 2023: “2023 is definitely going to be a year for everybody, including myself, to remember. I don’t think it ever just clicked. I think it’s a culmination of this road to these little destinations, right? There are all these championship matches, big opportunities, and even those as great moments as they are, all stops along the road and the journey of professional wrestling.

“I definitely think that partially it clicks for me way back when I was touring in Northern Canada doing like the ice roads tours because I learned a lot from working in front of a small audience, but really getting to learn how to work and live the old school way, and shortly after that, going over to train with Marvelous [Pro Wrestling] during 2020.”

On working in Japan: “It was basically like attending your Master’s program when it comes to pro wrestling. I think coming back from Japan, I definitely was ready to hit the American [Independent scene] in DC at full speed. Finally, starting in 2021 ,and it’s all kind of been rolling nonstop from there, like a snowball down a hill.”