Masha Slamovich and Microman To Miss GCW Tour of Japan

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that both Masha Slamovich and Microman will the promotion’s tour of Japan this week.

The announcement reads: “Due to travel issues, Masha Slamovich & Microman will be unable to attend this weeks events in Japan. Masha will be replaced by: 7/28: Kazusada Higuchi (vs Manders) 7/29: Miyu Yamashita (w/ Shotzi & Sheik vs YDNP/Super Crazy) 7/30: Mao (w/Rina vs YDNP) Microman replacement TBA”