Masha Slamovich Explains Why She’s Not A Fan of Barbed Wire

In an interview with Fightful, Masha Slamovich spoke about why she’s not a fan of competing in matches with barbed wire, as she loses too much hair.

She said: “Barbed wire sucks. For me, personally, it’s not going through it and getting cut up by it. Barbed wire just has a love for getting tangled in my hair. I have lost so much hair in the last year to barbed wire that I really try to stay away from it. I damn near got snatched bald when I wrestled Rina in the Cage of Survival Match at GCW and then it got ten times worse when I wrestled Rina in Japan and the barbed wire crown just ate my hair right up. It was so bad. I thought I was going to have to shave my hair off. The blood and the cuts will heal, but I don’t want to walk around with chunks of missing hair for months.“