Masha Slamovich On Her Tag Team With Killer Kelly As MK Ultra

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly are a dominant tag team in TNA as MK Ultra, and Slamovich recently weighed in on their partnership. The two are former Knockouts Tag Team Champions and are set to compete for the titles again at TNA No Surrender on Friday. Slamovich spoke about how the partnership came about in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds,

Absolutely. MK Ultra was something that happened spontaneously, and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s see what happens,’” Slamovich recalled. “I absolutely enjoy the work me and Killer Kelly are doing and I think everyone else does as well.”

MK Ultra will face the current champions in Decay at No Surrender.