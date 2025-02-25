Masha Slamovich On Her TNA Knockouts Title Reign, Possible Matches With Natalya & Meiko Satomura

Masha Slamovich recently spoke about her run as TNA Knockouts Champion, possible matches with Natalya and Meiko Satomura and more. Slamovich spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On the company’s growth over the past few years: “Every single night that I’m at TNA, I see not only myself, but like you said, everyone else on the roster putting their best foot forward, their best self forward, and everyone’s been putting on awesome matches. The more we get to share that with the world and the more we get to put that in front of a bigger audience, the better it is for everyone.”

On her reign as Knockouts Champion: “It has brought the best out of me as a wrestler and as a person, and I really look forward to growing and representing both myself, the company, and the title to the best of my abilities in and out of the ring. I think that everything in life happens exactly when it’s supposed to, and right now is the perfect time for me to be where I’m at.”

On her storyline with Tessa Blanchard: “I look forward to sharing a ring with Tessa the same way I look forward to sharing a ring with the growing number of new Knockouts who have joined our roster, who I haven’t had the chance to wrestle yet. It’s once again exciting for me to see new people and new faces coming in, which just means that I will have more opportunities to defend the title and put on some really awesome matches.”

On a match with Meiko Satomura: “100%. That is definitely a match that I have on my bucket list. And I feel like the time for that match to take place is running out. Anyone across the world, anywhere, hello, please, book the match.” She adds, “Let us gift the world something great.”

On Natalya wanting to face her for the Knockouts Title: “I think we both would safely say that we look forward to sharing a ring together again, and hope that it will be for the title match somewhere around the world.”

On her message to fans about TNA: “Listen, try again, because even a year ago, it was completely different than it is now. Take a look, and I guarantee you, there’s something for every single person that we offer at TNA.”