Masha Slamovich Pins Jacy Jayne In Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event Of WWE NXT

Masha Slamovich picked up some momentum on Jacy Jayne ahead of TNA Slammiversary, pinning her opponent on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Slamovich team with Sol Ruca and Zaria in the headlining match against Fatal Influence. While Ruca and Zaria ended up in a brawl with The Culling’s Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, the chaos allowed Slamovich to take out the heel group and pin Jayne to win the match.

Slamovich is set to battle Jayne in a winner-takes-all Title vs. Title match at Slammiversary, which takes place on Sunday night live on TNA+.