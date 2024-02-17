Masha Slamovich Praises Scott D’Amore, Calls Him An ‘Incredible Leader’

In an interview with Fightful, Masha Slamovich spoke about Scott D’Amore’s time in TNA Wrestling and called him an ‘incredible leader’ for talent. She did not comment on D’Amore being fired from TNA, which happened earlier this month.

She said: “I think Scott was an incredible leader for TNA. Scott really took a lot of people’s careers and skyrocketed them and gave so many people chances to work, even simply in the United States, for some of our international talent, that they would not have had, had it not been for Scott and TNA. I’m sure it’s no secret that my first night there in 2021 when I wrestled Deonna in Knockouts Knockdown, they simply decided to offer me a contract right then and there on the spot. I’m not the only person that Scott has done this with. Scott really likes to take a bet on people. With people like Josh Alexander, people like myself, people like Speedball (Mike Bailey), he’s taken risks and helped so many people’s careers.”