Masha Slamovich Reacts To Cora Jade Appearing at TNA Genesis

As previously reported, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was confronted by WWE NXT’s Cora Jade after retaining her title at TNA Genesis. In a digital exclusive, Slamovich commented on the win and potentially facing Jade.

She said: “Another victory after another defense and this time it’s Clockwork Orange. But Rosemary, you didn’t know that your House of Fun is the world that I thrive in. That’s why you ended up down in Hell where you belong. But now, this title and I, we’ve got a new focus. Cora Jade. You want to come into my house, into my world of chaos and you want to try your luck against the very best? Let me tell you one thing. If you want the ultimate, you’ve got to be willing to pay the ultimate price. Because it’s not tragic to die doing what you love, Cora. And this is what I love. The house of violence is what I love. It’s what I live for. I was put on this earth to fight. And Cora you came looking for a fight? You came knocking on the wrong damn door.”