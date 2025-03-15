wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich Retains Knockouts Title Against Cora Jade At TNA Sacrifice
Masha Slamovich is still your TNA Knockouts Champion, defeating NXT’s Cora Jade to retain the title at Sacrifice. Slamovich successfully defended her title against Jade on Friday’s show, getting the win with the Requiem.
Slamovich has been TNA Knockouts Champion for 133 days, having defeated Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory to win the title.
.@WWENXT's @CoraJadeWWE looks to make history and capture the Knockouts World Championship.
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv6zfO pic.twitter.com/6ZE15M9WoT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
CANADIAN DESTROYER ON THE HARDEST PART OF THE RING! @CoraJadeWWE @WWENXT
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/izYXBFpp4D
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
