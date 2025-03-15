wrestling / News

Masha Slamovich Retains Knockouts Title Against Cora Jade At TNA Sacrifice

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Masha Slamovich TNA Sacrifice 2025 Image Credit: TNA

Masha Slamovich is still your TNA Knockouts Champion, defeating NXT’s Cora Jade to retain the title at Sacrifice. Slamovich successfully defended her title against Jade on Friday’s show, getting the win with the Requiem.

Slamovich has been TNA Knockouts Champion for 133 days, having defeated Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory to win the title.

