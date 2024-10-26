– During a recent interview with Death Arts Xiii with Ash, TNA wrestler Masha Slamovich discussed how she’s seeking to finish her storyline with Jordynne Grace at this year’s TNA Bound for Glory. Slamovich challenges Grace for the Knockouts World Title later tonight.

Slamovich stated (via Fightful), “I think that it’s been a really long time coming and it’s really one of those finish your story kind of moments. I really look forward to the match and I feel quite confident that I will be leaving with the title this time around.”

TNA Bound for Glory 2024, featuring Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich, goes down later tonight at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.