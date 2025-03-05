wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich Segment Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
Masha Slamovich will have the mic on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Slamovich will speak ahead of her match with Cora Jade at TNA Sacrifice next week.
The updated card for the show, which airs on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Elijah vs. Brian Myers
* Oba Femi meets Moose face-to-face
* First Class Penthouse
* We’ll hear from Masha Slamovich
https://x.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1897059486084583724
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Wrestlers Using Agents In Negotiations
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber