Masha Slamovich Segment Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

Masha Slamovich will have the mic on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Slamovich will speak ahead of her match with Cora Jade at TNA Sacrifice next week.

The updated card for the show, which airs on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* The Hardys vs. The Colons

* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans

* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory

* Elijah vs. Brian Myers

* Oba Femi meets Moose face-to-face

* First Class Penthouse

* We’ll hear from Masha Slamovich

