Masha Slamovich Taps Out Tessa Blanchard, Retains Knockouts Title at TNA Rebellion
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
Masha Slamovich is still your TNA Knockouts Champion, beating Tessa Blanchard to retain her title at TNA Rebellion. Slamovich defeated her challenger on Sunday’s PPV, making her tap out to an armbar to keep her title reign alive.
Slamovich has been TNA Knockouts Champion for 177 days, having won the title from Jordynne Grace at TNA Bound For Glory.
https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916674654825075068
.@mashaslamovich is hurt but in control!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/oFzVp1QMgk
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@mashaslamovich WILL NOT stay down!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/fqanuXRXV6
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
