Masha Slamovich Taps Out Tessa Blanchard, Retains Knockouts Title at TNA Rebellion

April 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Masha Slamovich TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

Masha Slamovich is still your TNA Knockouts Champion, beating Tessa Blanchard to retain her title at TNA Rebellion. Slamovich defeated her challenger on Sunday’s PPV, making her tap out to an armbar to keep her title reign alive.

Slamovich has been TNA Knockouts Champion for 177 days, having won the title from Jordynne Grace at TNA Bound For Glory.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916674654825075068

