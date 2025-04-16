Masha Slamovich Will Defend TNA Knockouts Title at TJPW Live in Las Vegas

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling has announced that Masha Slamovich will defend the TNA Knockouts championship at TJPW Live in Las Vegas. The event is scheduled for Friday on TrillerTV.

Masha Slamovich vs Miu Watanabe at “Queri Presents TJPW LIVE in Las Vegas“ is now officially a TNA Knockouts World Championship Match!

The show is now even more can’t-miss for US fans and fans worldwide!

– Princess of Princess Championship Match

Mizuki vs Miyu Yamashita

– Princess Tag Championship Match

Shoko Nakajima / Hyper Misao vs Yuki Kamifuku / Wakana Uehara

– International Princess Championship Match

Suzume vs Jada Stone

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Masha Slamovich vs Miu Watanabe

– Maki Itoh / Zara ZaKher vs Max the Impaler / Pom Harajuku

– Yuki Arai vs Arisu Endo

– Rika Tatsumi / Shino Suzuki / Vert Vixen vs Yuki Aino / Raku / VIVA VAN