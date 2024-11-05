wrestling / News

Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

November 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Josh Barnett Bloodsport XII - Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee Image Credit: GCW

– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced today that Masha Slamovich will face former WWE Superstar Lei Ying Lee at this month’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsports XII event. The card is being held at the White Eagle in Jersey City, New Jersey. It will stream live on TrillerTV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Josh Barnett vs. MVP
* Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Also set to appear: Josh Alexander, Mike Bailey, Matt Makowski, Kevin Ku, and Dominic Garrini

