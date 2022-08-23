Masha Slamovich Wants to Put on a Deathmatch in Impact Wrestling

– During this week’s edition of the House of Hardcore podcast, wrestler Masha Slamovich discussed wanting to have a deathmatch in Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It all ends up coming down to this death note, from my original idea of this kill wall that we had filmed earlier. With the crossed out faces with the blood, we kept going with that and now I’m hunting my prey and playing with my food, psychologically, before I get to them in the ring. I like the fact, circling back to deathmatches, that I’m getting to incorporate more death, blood, videos of light tubes being smashed, I’m getting closer and closer to integrating the deathmatch. Hopefully, one day, we’ll have an IMPACT deathmatch to integrate towards. Violence sells. Blood sells,” she said. “There’s not many females, especially this caliber of pro wrestling, who voluntarily put themselves through this kind of thing. Most people at IMPACT certainly want nothing to do with glass and barbed wire, but it brings me joy and it brings me joy to bring it to a wider audience.”