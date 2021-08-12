wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich Added to Women’s Invitational Cup At NWA EmPowerrr
The NWA Invitational Cup set to take place at EmPowerrr has added another competitor in Masha Slamovich. The NWA announced that Slamovich will be part of the gauntlet battle royal, joining the previously-announced Tootie Lynn, Debbie Malenko, Jamie Senegal, Lady Frost, Bianca Carelli, and Chelsea Green.
There are still three competitors to be announced for the match, which will see the winner earn an NWA Women’s Championship match. Kamille is set to defend the title against Leyla Hirsch at EmPowerrr, which takes place on August 28th from St. Louis, Missouri.
She's here. 👊
Per @MickieJames' announcement: @mashaslamovich has entered the #EMPOWERRR NWA WOMEN'S INVITATIONAL. 🔥
The Cup? The Championship? Is anything safe⁉️ pic.twitter.com/vA0gVfvRSt
— NWA (@nwa) August 12, 2021
