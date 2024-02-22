Masha Slamovich Says Working Indies Was Big Factor In Her Signing With TNA

Masha Slamovich says being able to compete on the indies was a major factor in her decision to sign with TNA. Slamovich spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about how important it was for her to be able to continue working independent shows as she decided where to sign.

“It’s very important to me,” Slamovich said. “It was a big deciding factor of me signing with TNA because I knew that I wasn’t done and I had so much left to do on the indies, as well as working at TNA. I really wanted to have the best of both worlds.”

She continued, “I think I’ve been able to do quite well the last two years of really putting in the work on the independent scene, just as much as I’ve putting in TNA.”

Slamovich is set to compete alongside her MK Ultra partner Killer Kelly to battle Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA No Surrender.