Masha Slamovich Reveals Which WWE Superstars She’d Like To Face

Masha Slamovich has already appeared in NXT as part of the TNA-WWE partnership, but she is thinking of future opponents. In an interview with In The Weeds (via Fightful), Slamovich revealed which WWE wrestlers she’d want to face in the ring.

She said: “The relationship has been fantastic, not only for me, but for everybody on the TNA and NXT side. I think everyone can see more people going over, for example Dango was back the other day. Joe Hendry was there. It’s going to be extremely beneficial. We have some of the NXT tag teams competing on the TNA roster and there are a lot of surprises that await everybody. There are a lot of things that none of us know until last minute, so it’s going to come surprising and fast. Definitely Natalya Neidhart and Meiko Satomura. I will keep saying that until those matches happen. The world needs it. Inject it into the world of pro wrestling’s veins.“