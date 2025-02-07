wrestling / News
Mask Eliminator Tag Match & More Set For CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas
February 6, 2025
CMLL has announced a Mask Eliminator tag team match and more for their Homenaje a Dos Leyendas show. The following matches were announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) for the March 21st show:
* Mask Eliminator Tag Match: Star Jr. & Zandokan Jr. vs. El Valiente & Esfinge
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD
* Mask vs. Mask Match: TBD vs. TBD
#CMLLInforma || ¡Contratos firmados! En Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL, Star Jr. y Zandokan Jr. enfrentan a Esfinge y El Valiente en relevos increíbles con final suicida… ¡caerá una máscara el 21 de Marzo en la Arena México!
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/vaR1XMDYae
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 6, 2025