Mask Eliminator Tag Match & More Set For CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas

CMLL has announced a Mask Eliminator tag team match and more for their Homenaje a Dos Leyendas show. The following matches were announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) for the March 21st show:

* Mask Eliminator Tag Match: Star Jr. & Zandokan Jr. vs. El Valiente & Esfinge

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* Mask vs. Mask Match: TBD vs. TBD