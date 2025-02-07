wrestling / News

Mask Eliminator Tag Match & More Set For CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas

February 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced a Mask Eliminator tag team match and more for their Homenaje a Dos Leyendas show. The following matches were announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) for the March 21st show:

* Mask Eliminator Tag Match: Star Jr. & Zandokan Jr. vs. El Valiente & Esfinge
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD
* Mask vs. Mask Match: TBD vs. TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading