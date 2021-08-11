Masked Republic Acquires Visa To Bring More Luchadores To US

Sports Illustrated reports that Masked Republic has acquired a P-3 group visa, which will allow more luchadores and other foreign wrestlers to come to the United States. They’ve been granted a ‘Legends of Lucha Libre-Expo Lucha’ group visa for forty-nine performers.

Masked Republic President and COO Kevin Kleinrock said: “Masked Republic exists largely for the benefit of luchadores. That includes contract understanding and negotiation, IP exploitation to create streams of revenue and royalties, and making sure the talent can come and work in the United States.”

Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamora added: “We’re going to run Expo Lucha more than once a year, and we need a lot of stars to produce something worthy for wrestling fans. This will also allow these stars to continue to expand their brand outside of Mexico, and it gives a tremendous talent pool for our Expo Lucha live events in the United States. We are going to have some outstanding lineups for Expo Lucha events. We are very excited to be able to bring some of our legends to the U.S. for the first time in a long time, and to bring a number of up-and-coming stars for the first time ever. Our next Expo Lucha is June 11 and 12, 2022, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.”

One of the talents that had been set to get the visa was Super Porky, who passed away last month. That means while the group visa initially include fifty, it’s now at forty-nine. The list of talent includes Ultimo Dragon, The Great Sasuke, Tajiri, Psycho Clown, LA Park, Psicosis, Aero Star, Super Crazy, Arez, Hijo de Octagón, Mr. Iguana, Súper Astro Jr, Lady Apache, Místico (the brother of Rush and Dragon Lee), Damián 666, Baronessa, Aeroboy and Drago. Talent is only allowed to work for the Expo Lucha, but that will let them be highlighted in other companies if those companies work with Masked Republic.

Kleinrock said: “Expo Lucha also has deep relationships with wrestling promotions, which we team up with to do events, like Pro Wrestling Revolution in California. There is a Pro Wrestling Revolution show in September that features LA Park, Lady Apache, Baronessa and Rayo de Jalisco Jr. This will be the first time since the pandemic that Apache and Rayo have wrestled in the United States, and the U.S. debut for Baronessa. It’s been more and more difficult for talent to get visas, and some had visas, but they were delayed or expired because of the pandemic. We reached a point where a lot of top luchadores and up-and-coming luchadores couldn’t get one, and we wanted to help solve that. Now that this opportunity has presented itself, we’re so excited to further expand lucha libre beyond the borders of Mexico.“