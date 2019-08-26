Masked Republic Announces New Legends of Lucha Libre Licensing Deal

Masked Republic has announced a new licensing deal with Legends of Lucha Libre which was made at the second annual Lucha Expo convention. Here’s a press release:

Masked Republic®’s Legends of Lucha Libre® Brand Announces Groundbreaking Licensing Deals At Expo Lucha®

The “Players’ Association for Luchadores” Brings Lucha Libre Stars Into A Plethora Of Product Categories For The Very First Time

SAN DIEGO, CA. August 26, 2019 – Lucha libre fans from around the globe gathered last weekend in San Diego, CA for Masked Republic’s second annual Expo Lucha convention. “The comic con of lucha libre,” as some fans have described it, is the only convention held outside of Mexico allowing attendees to not only see live events featuring the icons, legends and superstars of the lucha libre world, but to get up close and personal with them as well as part of more than 50 meet & greet opportunities.

As part of the Expo Lucha experience, Masked Republic uses the convention to announce new partnerships and products officially licensed through the company’s Legends of Lucha Libre brand. In just over two years, the brand has expanded from two licensing partners and categories to more than a dozen with even more signed, but yet to be announced, deals expected to be made public shortly.

Officially liensed items announced at last year’s Expo Lucha in Las Vegas and available now at retail and online include:

• Collectible retro ReAction figures and M.U.S.C.L.E. figures from Super7

• The “Lucha Libre Thumb Wrestling Kit” from Running Press

• T-shirts exclusive to 80sTees.com

This year’s announcement highlights included:

• The reveal of multiple lines under the new global toy deal between Legends of Lucha Libre and Boss Fight Studio, a relatively young company formed by former Hasbro designers and employees. The first three products announced were a series of 6.5” highly articulated Collectors Figures, window-boxed mini-figure 3” super-deformed style collectibles and Mystery Mascaras™ blind boxes of soft-pvc masks which come on a 3” tall mini bust. Collectors Series figures Wave 1 features The Lucha Brothers Penta Zero M and Rey Fenix. Wave 2 will be Konnan and Lady Maravilla. Wave 3 will be Tinieblas Jr. and Laredo Kid. Mini-figure Wave 1 will be Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Konnan, Tinieblas Jr., Lady Maravilla and Solar. Mystery Mascaras Wave 1 will include Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Konnan, Tinieblas Jr., Solar and Super Astro. Product pre-order will begin in October with Wave 1 releases expected to be released in Summer 2020.

• Building block system Pix Brix revealed building sets for 2D and 3D Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix and Solar along with a Masked Republic logo mask set. The company will also be releasing plans/instructions for how to use their regular brix to build wrestling rings and other lucha libre related objects. Pix Brix sets are now available at Pix-Brix.com and in select stores.

• Underwraps Costumes, a leader in the Halloween industry, unveiled full body Halloween/cosplay costumes complete with mask, muscle-padded chest and long sleeves with authentic tattoos for Rey Mysterio and Penta Zero M. “Mask Only” options will be available as well for Rey Mysterio, Penta Zero M, Konnan and Solar. Costumes will be available on Amazon and in select stores this September.

• The first official Legends of Lucha Libre calendar will be in stores nationwide shortly thanks to Sellers Publishing. Packed with stunning photography from many of the lucha libre industry’s top photographers, the calendar also features lucha terminology, fun facts and historic notes including dates of luchador births, deaths and important matches. The Legends of Lucha Libre 2020 calendar is also available now on Amazon.

• Fans can now find Legends of Lucha Libre luchadores alongside NFL players and other celebrities on Card.com as part of their pre-paid Visa and MasterCard program. With multiple options of posed and action shots, each branded with the Legends of Lucha Libre logo, cards are available now for Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Tinieblas Jr. and Solar with more to come.

• Chido Comics & Masked Republic’s Luchaverse story world featuring Legends of Lucha Libre’s Rey Mysterio, Lucha Brothers Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix, Tinieblas Jr., Solar & Super Astro and Konnan, announced the publication of their first trade paperback bringing together all five one-shots in the Luchaverse prelude arc released over the last year. The book, in paperback and hardcover editions, will be available starting October 1st at TheLuchaverse.com and in select comic book shops.

• Lifesize cardboard standees of five Legends of Lucha Libre luchadores now take their place next to WWE, Disney, Marvel and other pop culture icons thanks to Star Cutouts. From the over 6’ tall Tiniblas Jr. to his under 3’ tall sidekick Alushe and the in-between sizes of Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix and Solar, these great collectors items come with a free desktop/tabletop version of the luchador as well. Standees are available now on a variety of websites and coming soon to LuchaShop.com and select stores.

“The growth of our Legends of Lucha Libre brand over the past twelve months has been a testament to the true potential of officially licensed lucha libre related products. Historically, and incorrectly, thought of as ‘Hispanic market’ property, our licensees are learning the true power of Legends of Lucha Libre’s ‘golden triangle’ of core consumers – Latinx families, professional wrestling fans and pop-culture connoisseurs,” Masked Republic President Kevin Kleinrock said.

Company founder & CEO Ruben Zamora added, “We founded our Legends of Lucha Libre brand in order to give the stars of the lucha libre world, the luchadores and luchadoras, an organization to represent them and their IP for the first time. It has been an honor to work with our licensing agents at Firefly Brand Management to grow the ‘players association of lucha libre’ so quickly over the past two years, and our mission here is far from over.”

Additional licesnsee and product category announcements are expected shortly including apparel and trading cards.