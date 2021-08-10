Masked Republic President Discusses Securing Visas To Bring Numerous Luchadores To United States

Masked Republic president and COO Kevin Kleinrock recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss the process of securing visas to bring numerous luchadores to the United States and the company’s main goal moving forward.

“Masked Republic exists largely for the benefit of luchadores,” Kleinrock told SI. “That includes contract understanding and negotiation, IP exploitation to create streams of revenue and royalties, and making sure the talent can come and work in the United States.”

Founder and CEO Ruben Zamora also told SI that the plan is to run Expo Lucha more than once a year with the hope of allowing stars to expand their brand outside of Mexico. Kleinrock then mentioned the difficulty of securing visas, though they’ve now gotten 49 wrestlers approved.

“It’s been more and more difficult for talent to get visas, and some had visas, but they were delayed or expired because of the pandemic,” Kleinrock said. “We reached a point where a lot of top luchadores and up-and-coming luchadores couldn’t get one, and we wanted to help solve that. Now that this opportunity has presented itself, we’re so excited to further expand lucha libre beyond the borders of Mexico.”

The report lists Último Dragón, the Great Sasuke, Tajiri, Psycho Clown, LA Park, Psicosis, Aero Star, Super Crazy, Arez, Hijo de Octagón, Mr. Iguana, Súper Astro Jr., Lady Apache, Místico, Damián 666, Baronessa, Aeroboy, and Drago among those included.

The late Super Porky was also slated to receive a visa prior to his passing last month.