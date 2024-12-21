Masked Republic Pays Tribute To Rey Misterio Sr.

As previously reported, Rey Misterio Sr., the uncle of WWE’s Rey Mysterio, has passed away at the age of 66. Masked Republic paid tribute to the lucha libre legend in a post on Instagram.

It reads: “It’s not hyperbole to say that the roots of Masked Republic, outside of Ruben’s fandom growing up, began when he met Rey Misterio Sr. We are all very saddened to hear of his passing. So many superstars and our very company were impacted by his life and career.

In 2002 I was introduced to Rey Misterio by some mutual friends while attending a lucha libre show at the Auditorio de Tijuana. Over the next few years I had the opportunity to spend countless hours talking with him, asking questions, traveling up and down California and Arizona to live events (carrying his bags), and even training at his lucha libre gym in Tijuana. At one point, he and I ran shows in San Diego under the name Luchamania Internacional where I was able to learn the business side of things, good and bad. The time spent with him

were the foundation to what later became Masked Republic.

I am sad to hear of the passing of Rey Misterio, Miguel as I called him. His work in and out of the ring has influenced many and will have a lasting impact for years to come. Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and fans.