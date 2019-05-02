Masked Republic Signs Global Toy Deal With Boss Fight Studio

– A press release was issued today announcing a global toy partnership with Masked Republic (owners of Legends of Lucha Libre and Lil’ Luchas) and Boss Fight Studio. You can check out the full press release below:

Masked Republic “Slams” into Licensing with Boss Fight Studio

May 1, 2019, Firefly Brand Management, licensing agent for Masked Republic, owners of the Legends of Lucha Libre™ and Lil’ Luchas™ brands, has tapped Boss Fight Studio as their Global Toy Partner. The new toyline will launch in 2020, Boss Fight Studio will launch an all new line of unique action figures, carry cases, role play and blind packs featuring the heroic luchadores whose IP rights are managed by Masked Republic.

“Working with our agent, FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management, Boss Fight Studio continues to grow our presence in the licensing community, strengthening our partnerships further by working with top brands such as the Masked Republic and Firefly Brand Management teams. We are excited to bring this new expression to kids and collectors around the world. Boss Fight Studio infuses our passion and love of fun into all of our toys, Legends of Lucha Libre will be no exception! Expect to see great things coming from Boss Fight and the Masked Republic teams in the coming months” Sarah Brown, Director of Business Development and Marketing for Boss Fight Studio.

“As we have expanded our licensing efforts for our Legends of Lucha Libre brand over the last few years, the number one question we have received is when we will be releasing action figures of some of our top current luchadores. Thanks to this new and extremely exciting agreement with Boss Fight Studio, we now get to tell them ‘your favorites are coming soon!’” Ruben Zamora, Founder & CEO of Masked Republic.

“The pedigree and talent behind the scenes at Boss Fight Studio is exactly what we have been searching for in a global toy partner. And, we are thrilled that the agreement extends beyond our Legends of Lucha Libre brand and into our forthcoming Lil’ Luchas brand and then some as Boss Fight releases exciting new products across a number of categories.” Kevin Kleinrock, COO of Masked Republic.

Boss Fight Studio and their agent, FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management, will be attending the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, June 4-6, 2019. Reach out to discuss potential Licensing and Retail collaborations.