Masked Republic Teams With Texas Latino Comic Con For Writer’s Search

Masked Republic and Texas Latino Comic Con are aligning to host an open writer search for upcoming projects. Masked Republic announced that they’re looking for writers with a submission deadline of May 1st.

Masked Republic And Texas Latino Comic Con Launch Writer Search

Call for Submissions Calling All Writers With A Love For Lucha Libre! Masked Republic is holding an open writer search for upcoming publishing and film projects! We’re accepting samples of Short-Long Stories and Creative Essays (2,000 words or more) Deadline for Submissions May 1st, 2021 Sponsored Texas Latino Comic Con Download and fill out the submission form and send it, with your writing sample(s) to [email protected] maskedrepublic.com