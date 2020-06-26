Masks Being Worn at Today’s WWE Smackdown Tapings

WWE talent in the audience are wearing masks as of today at the WWE TV tapings at the Performance Center. Shotzi Blackheart, Rita Reis, and Catalina Garcia have revealed in posts to social media that they’re wearing masks for their appearance in the crowd of tonight’s Smackdown taping. You can see some tweeted resharings of the videos that were posted to Reis’ Instagram account, as well as some pics from her Instagram story and a post by Garcia.

As noted earlier today, WWE canceled their Raw taping for today and will reportedly happen tomorrow. They are taping Smackdown today as scheduled. The company was hit with multiple COVID-19 positive test results that was said to require the rewriting of tonight’s Smackdown.

They finally allowed masks for the talent in the crowd at the WWE PC! pic.twitter.com/olB8AhaOR9 — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) June 26, 2020