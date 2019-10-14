wrestling / News
Master P Wants CM Punk In House Of Glory
October 14, 2019 | Posted by
– There have been some wild stories in 2019, but perhaps none wilder than Master P becoming a majority owner of House of Glory. And Master P is ready to throw around his financial muscle.
In a new Instagram video, Master P invited CM Punk to appear at HOG.
“I told y’all 2020, HOG House of Glory. We doing it big. I’m telling y’all what’s gonna be so different and so unique. I told y’all, we playing chess. Imagine me going back and getting a guy like CM Punk. I could make him a star. Holla at me, man. House of Glory.”
