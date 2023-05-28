wrestling / News
Master Wato Wins NJPW Best Of Super Junior 30 Tournament
Master Wato has earned an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship shot by virtue of winning the Best Of Super Junior 30 Tournament. Wato defeated Titan at Sunday morning’s show in the finals to win the tournament.
Wato will get a shot at Hiromu Takahashi’s Jr. Heavyweight Championship as a result of the win. You can see a couple clips from the finals match below:
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.30』(5/28)を公開‼️
場内大熱狂🔥一進一退の凄まじい攻防💥
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.30を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 優勝決定戦 @Master_Wato × @Titan_cmll
.@Titan_cmll "Diving Foot Stomp"
