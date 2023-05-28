wrestling / News

Master Wato Wins NJPW Best Of Super Junior 30 Tournament

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Master Wato Titan NJPW Best of Super Juniors 30 Image Credit: NJPW

Master Wato has earned an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship shot by virtue of winning the Best Of Super Junior 30 Tournament. Wato defeated Titan at Sunday morning’s show in the finals to win the tournament.

Wato will get a shot at Hiromu Takahashi’s Jr. Heavyweight Championship as a result of the win. You can see a couple clips from the finals match below:

