Match Added to AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
A match between Hangman Page and Juice Robinson was added to the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The two got into it during Page’s match with Jeff Jarrett, where Robinson was one of the lumberjacks. After the match, Hangman lived up to his name and attempted to hang Robinson before the Gunns made the save. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet
* Serena Deeb vs. Britt Baker
* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson
