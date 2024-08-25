Match Added to AEW All In Zero Hour, Updated Lineup

A ten-man tag team match has been added to the Zero Hour kickoff show for AEW All In. Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs, Sammy Guevara and Katsuyori Shibata team up against Cage of Agony and the Undisputed Kingdom. Meanwhile, the final team has been decided for the London Ladders match for the AEW trios titles. PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta earned the final spot in the four-team match. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship, Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

* Coffin Match for AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Last Chance Match for FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

* London Ladders Match for AEW World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC

* Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly, More TBD

Zero Hour

* Winning Team Choose Stipulation For All Out: Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway

* Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs, Sammy Guevara & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Brian Cage, Gates of Agony, Undisputed Kingdom