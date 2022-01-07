Match Added To Impact Wrestling Countdown to Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has announced a match for their pre-show special, Countdown to Hard to Kill, tomorrow night ahead of the PPV. It will be a fatal four-way match with Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid. The special airs on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin

If he doesn’t win, Maclin is barred from challenging for the title while Miguel is champion.

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath

The Good Brothers and Violent By Design have advantage in the match.

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander

* Pre-Show Match: Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid