Match Added To Impact Wrestling Countdown to Hard to Kill
Impact Wrestling has announced a match for their pre-show special, Countdown to Hard to Kill, tomorrow night ahead of the PPV. It will be a fatal four-way match with Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid. The special airs on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin
If he doesn’t win, Maclin is barred from challenging for the title while Miguel is champion.
* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath
The Good Brothers and Violent By Design have advantage in the match.
* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander
* Pre-Show Match: Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid
The #IMPACT action kicks off on the Countdown to #HardToKill, streaming LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT at 7:30pm ET on YouTube!@JakeSomething_ vs @DashingChrisBey vs @The_Ace_Austin vs @Laredokidpro1
More Info:https://t.co/1TrD0LuSuo#IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/t8IJMSundJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2022
