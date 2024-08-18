wrestling / News

Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

A match between Chris Jericho and ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington was announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Jericho called himself the ‘modern Stu Hart’ and said he knew Billington’s father. He added that he would teach him a lesson on Wednesday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington
* MJF & Will Ospreay go face-to-face

