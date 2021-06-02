Match Added To Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT

During today’s episode of the Bump, it was announced that Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory will go one on one for next week’s episode of NXT. The two had a brawl last night after arguing over who would have won (Pete Dunne or Johnny Gargano) if Adam Cole had interrupted the triple threat with Kyle O’Reilly last night. That match was a no contest and it was eventually announced that Karrion Kross would face Cole, O’Reilly, Gargano and Dunne at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Here’s the updated lineup for next Tuesday:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Poppy returns