Match Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw

A new match is offical for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Jey Uso will face Damian Priest on Monday’s show, the final episode of Raw before WWE Fastlane.

The updated card for the show is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch OR Tiffany Stratton vs. Tegan Nox

* Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa sign the contract for their WWE Fastlane match

* Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest