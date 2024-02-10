wrestling / News
Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Shane Taylor and Daniel Garcia for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr
* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan
* Mark Briscoe vs. Brody King
* Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor
* Handicap Match Open Challenge: Brian Cage vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
TONIGHT@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT@GarciaWrestling vs @shane216taylor
Now on a run of big wins on Saturday Nights, Daniel Garcia aims to continue his TNT hot streak, minutes from the Vegas strip, when he collides vs Shane Taylor TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/zQoefqMV9W
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2024
