Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Shane Taylor and Daniel Garcia for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr

* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

* Mark Briscoe vs. Brody King

* Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor

* Handicap Match Open Challenge: Brian Cage vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland