Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Shane Taylor and Daniel Garcia for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr
* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan
* Mark Briscoe vs. Brody King
* Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor
* Handicap Match Open Challenge: Brian Cage vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

