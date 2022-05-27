wrestling / News
Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Rampage
May 27, 2022 | Posted by
A last-second match has been added to tonight’s AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Friday that tonight’s show will see Max Caster take on Dante Martin, as you can see below.
Our live coverage for the show is here.
In a rematch from the debut episode of @AEWDark: Elevation, @PlatinumMax will fight Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) one-on-one in a battle of 2 of @AEW’s fastest rising young stars on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
TONIGHT (or today) @ 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT! pic.twitter.com/GZYzrzUd0o
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2022
