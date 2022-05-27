wrestling / News

Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Rampage

May 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 5-27-22 Image Credit: AEW

A last-second match has been added to tonight’s AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Friday that tonight’s show will see Max Caster take on Dante Martin, as you can see below.

Our live coverage for the show is here.

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

